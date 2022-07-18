TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,624 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $112.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

