TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 381 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $320.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

