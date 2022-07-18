TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 534 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1,306.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after buying an additional 317,006 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $40,250,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,136,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $161.51 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

