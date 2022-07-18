TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 814 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 58,923 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

