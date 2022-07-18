TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,989 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,989 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 218,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 576,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $85.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

