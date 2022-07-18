TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.