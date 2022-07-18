TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphatec Price Performance

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,362,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,892.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,362,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 79,700 shares of company stock worth $563,300 and sold 300,000 shares worth $2,339,500. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

