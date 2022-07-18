TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 687.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $212,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $66.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.78.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $231,634.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $483,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,313,755 shares in the company, valued at $235,475,430.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $231,634.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,839 shares of company stock worth $5,493,318. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

