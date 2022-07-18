TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total transaction of $435,749.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,276,402.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,923,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total value of $435,749.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,276,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $158.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day moving average of $199.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.68. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

