TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 320,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

