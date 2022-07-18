TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $151.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

