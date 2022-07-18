TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.02.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

