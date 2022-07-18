TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 12,283 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 184.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $22.50 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

