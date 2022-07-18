TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

NYSE BJ opened at $69.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

