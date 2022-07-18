TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,614 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MEDP opened at $150.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.05.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

