TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 190 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $108.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

