TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 4,673 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.