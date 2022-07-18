TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 6,312 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $292.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.95 and its 200-day moving average is $319.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

