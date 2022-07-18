TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $248.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.13 and a 200 day moving average of $281.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

