TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

