TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $121.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.17. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

