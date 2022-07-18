TownSquare Capital LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.68 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

