TownSquare Capital LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,019 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PTC by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,527,000 after acquiring an additional 474,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,880,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock valued at $36,297,771. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

Shares of PTC opened at $102.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.