TownSquare Capital LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,457 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $36.56 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

