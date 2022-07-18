TownSquare Capital LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $116.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

