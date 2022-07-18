TownSquare Capital LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after acquiring an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after acquiring an additional 383,043 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,925 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the period.

Get Cactus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $463,596.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,296.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $463,596.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,296.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cactus Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.08. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.