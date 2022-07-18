TownSquare Capital LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in CoStar Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 3.4 %

CSGP stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

