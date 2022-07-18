TownSquare Capital LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $163.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.