TownSquare Capital LLC Has $649,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE ITW opened at $180.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.67.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.