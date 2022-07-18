TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,318,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3,999.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,442 shares of company stock worth $946,156. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

