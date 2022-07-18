TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransUnion Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

