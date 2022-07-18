TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,283,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 205,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.74. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

