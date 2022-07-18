TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $599,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $43,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

