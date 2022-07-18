TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $704,000 in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,396 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

PRFT opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

