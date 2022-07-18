TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $198.51 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 182.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $330,514.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $330,514.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock worth $1,636,913 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

