TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $395.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

