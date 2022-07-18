TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 35,746 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Augmedix were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Augmedix Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Augmedix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.
