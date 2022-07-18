TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 226.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,012,000 after buying an additional 5,745,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,935 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 962,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 712,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 353,230 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.53 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94.

