TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,810,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,346,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,046,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $126.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

