TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

SWIR opened at $25.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $992.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.93.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

