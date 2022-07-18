TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $15,836,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 516,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $3,352,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.41 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

