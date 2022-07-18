TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.