TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 28,647 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,647 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 311,564 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,260 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,211,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 534,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 792,898 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

