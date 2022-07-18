TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 921 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FIXD stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.