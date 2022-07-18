TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Insider Activity

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $111.94 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

