TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intapp by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intapp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Intapp Trading Up 1.2 %

Intapp stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $926.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $25,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,720.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,720.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,818 shares of company stock valued at $941,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

