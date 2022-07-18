TownSquare Capital LLC Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 34.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,779,000 after acquiring an additional 205,158 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Xylem by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $77.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

