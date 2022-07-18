Truist Financial Corp Acquires 6,038 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $125.15 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average is $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

