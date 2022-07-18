Truist Financial Corp Buys 963 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $64,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 37.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 100.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $3,007,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $159.38 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

