Truist Financial Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in DTE Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

